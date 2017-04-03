Tacoma City Ballet presents Pinocchio The Ballet, a new original ballet. Performances will be held on Fridays, April 28th and May 5th at 7:00 PM, Saturdays, April 29th and May 6th at 2:00 PM, and Sundays, April 30th and May 7th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $10.00 with Festival Seating.

In Tacoma City Ballet’s beautiful Jan Collum Ballroom Theater in The Merlino Art Center located at 508 6th Avenue in downtown Tacoma, Pinocchio The Ballet, a new original family-friendly production, promises to delight audiences of every age. Lasting only one hour and fifteen minutes, Tacoma City Ballet has created yet another fabulous performance the whole family will enjoy.