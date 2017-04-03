Pierce College welcomes 540 local eighth graders during College Exploration Day

Local eighth graders from throughout the area spent an exciting morning at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, learning about the importance of higher education and getting the most out of their high school years. Local rock band The Melting Point kicked off the festivities with a few songs to get students in the spirit before the program began. The band is comprised of high school students, including Pierce College Running Start student Ryan O’Neal.

Following the band’s vibrant performance, students listened to Highline College Outreach Manager Rashad Norris as he spoke of the importance of preparing yourself for higher education and asking for help when necessary.

Students also spent time in several group sessions designed to help them understand how earning a degree or certificate can impact their future earning power.

This annual event is held at Pierce College and a number of other colleges and universities throughout the state, in collaboration with The Washington Council for High School-College Relations.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.