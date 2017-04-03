Ella Nixon serves as Page for Rep. Kilduff

Ella Nixon, a student at Curtis Junior High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by state Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Ella is the daughter of Kathryn and Jamie Nixon of Fircrest.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings. In her free time, Ella plays softball, participates in theater and spends time with friends.

“Ella is smart and compassionate; qualities which have been on display this week,” said Rep. Kilduff. “Whatever her future holds, I have no doubt she will be successful. I know Ella learned a lot during her week as a page. The page program is a valuable tool to help our young people learn how government works. If any of my constituents have middle or high school students who are interested, they should call my office at (360) 786-7958. I would love to try to help them find an opening to serve as a page.”