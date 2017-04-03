CPSD Superintendent: “Who was your favorite teacher?”

More than just a conversation starter, this question can take all of us back to our years in school and evoke the memory of the teachers who made a lasting impression on us.

Currently, Washington state, as well as the rest of the nation, is experiencing a teacher shortage. As part of our mission to create promising futures for all students, we know the importance of recruiting and retaining quality educators–those teachers who our students will remember as “the teacher who changed my life.”

In the April issue of Inside Schools, you’ll read about a few ways we’ve tried to attract and retain qualified educators, empower our substitute teachers with resources, training and opportunities to network, and how we’re listening and adapting to feedback from our teachers to better accommodate professional development in the school day. In all of the ways we encourage and empower our teachers, and all of our staff, we are ensuring they feel supported and prepared in the vital work of creating promising futures for our students.