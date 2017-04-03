13th Annual Free Plant Exchange set for May 6

The 13th Annual Immanuel Presbyterian Church FREE PLANT EXCHANGE will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9:00 to Noon in the Church Parking Lot (901 North J St., Tacoma, WA 98403).

Bring plants, seeds, cuttings, bulbs, pots, fruits, vegetables, trees, shrubs, starts, garden art, tools, outdoor furniture, or FOOD for the food bank, and EXCHANGE your bounty for something you like.

There will be Master Gardeners and lots of other experts to answer your questions and give you valuable gardening/landscaping tips.

For more information contact: IPC at 253-627-8371 or Becky Wulfestieg at 253-582-3615.