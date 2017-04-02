Waughop Lake Trail closes April 3

The Waughop Lake trail will close April 3 so crews can finish work on the trail improvements.

Work was halted earlier this year after weather became too wet and cold for new pavement to be installed.

The trail will remain closed to the public until the work is complete. Please stay off the trail until it reopens – your cooperation will reduce the project cost and allow us to finish faster.

Those worried about tree removal, don’t worry. Replacement trees will be planted in October. Find out more on the lake project page.