Waughop Lake Trail closes April 3

The Waughop Lake trail will close April 3 so crews can finish work on the trail improvements.
Work was halted earlier this year after weather became too wet and cold for new pavement to be installed.
The trail will remain closed to the public until the work is complete. Please stay off the trail until it reopens – your cooperation will reduce the project cost and allow us to finish faster.
Those worried about tree removal, don’t worry. Replacement trees will be planted in October. Find out more on the lake project page.
Comments
John Arbeeny says
Another boondoggle sponsored by the City of Lakewood and paid for by it citizens. A “two lane” highway around the lake and destruction of century old trees is progress? An improvement? So people can walk around the lake? Or perhaps extra money was laying around and the City had to find something to spend it on. Have you driven into Fort Steilacoom Park to find huge deep potholes, so large that they have traffic cones warning of them? Perhaps Lakewood should have spent a few bucks to fix them first instead of paving a circular road to nowhere. How about the potholes throughout the City? $20.00 surcharge on our vehicle tabs as well as this fiscal waste could have been put to better use. Our roads in Lakewood are approaching the disaster that is the road network in Tacoma………….but we apparently have the money to replace a perfectly fine walking trail with over a mile of pavement.