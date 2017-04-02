Tapestry- Not a Metaphor: Handwoven Tapestry as an Art Form

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Local artist, Cecilia Blomberg, will give a talk featuring her projects and her involvement with The Stirling Castle Project on Tuesday, April 4th 10:30 to 12:30 at PLU’s Anderson University Center (12180 Park Ave. South) Room 101.

Registration at the door begins at 10:00 a.m. – $15, cash or check. Campus parking pass available on website www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or at the registration table.

Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) is a non-profit organization which offers educational lectures for active retirees. A community outreach of PLU’s Office of Continuing Education, LIFE is also affiliated with Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes. LIFE’s Program Coordinator may be contacted at (253) 241-4166 or stewarla@plu.edu.