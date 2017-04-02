Nighttime lane closures on SR 167

TACOMA – Paving work on State Route 167 (River Road) from Puyallup towards Tacoma is cleared for takeoff.

Beginning Monday, April 3, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will start a project to repave about 5 miles of highway from 18th Street Northwest to Grandview Avenue.

Drivers going from Puyallup toward Tacoma can expect weeknight single-lane closures and traffic shifts into the center turn lane through the pavement preservation project.

Lane closures

8 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights, until 6 a.m. each following day.

9 p.m. Friday nights, until 7 a.m. the following day.

Tools to navigate traffic

Drivers can get advance notification by checking the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

The work is expected to be complete in late June.