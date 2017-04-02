Catch a Raider Baseball and Softball home game

Raider athletes are hard at work preparing for the 2017 Baseball and Softball regular seasons. The baseball team plays all home games at Mount Tahoma High School, and the softball team plays at Heritage Baseball Fields in Puyallup.

Come out and cheer these talented athletes during their upcoming home games!

2017 Softball Home Games

April 4 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Edmonds

April 14 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Bellevue

April 15 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Douglas

April 29 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Olympic

May 6 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Highline

May 10 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Skagit Valley

2017 Baseball Home Games

April 5 at 3 p.m., Pierce vs. Tacoma

April 9 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Centralia

April 14 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Green River

April 22 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

April 30 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Tacoma

May 7 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

May 12 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Centralia

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.