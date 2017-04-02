Catch a Raider Baseball and Softball home game

Raider athletes are hard at work preparing for the 2017 Baseball and Softball regular seasons. The baseball team plays all home games at Mount Tahoma High School, and the softball team plays at Heritage Baseball Fields in Puyallup.
Come out and cheer these talented athletes during their upcoming home games!
2017 Softball Home Games
April 4 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Edmonds
April 14 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Bellevue
April 15 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Douglas
April 29 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Olympic
May 6 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Highline
May 10 at 4 p.m., Pierce vs. Skagit Valley
2017 Baseball Home Games
April 5 at 3 p.m., Pierce vs. Tacoma
April 9 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Centralia
April 14 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Green River
April 22 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Lower Columbia
April 30 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Tacoma
May 7 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Grays Harbor
May 12 at 1 p.m., Pierce vs. Centralia
Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.