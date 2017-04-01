New Leadership Arrives at America’s First Corps

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – America’s First Corps, headquartered at JBLM, will be under new leadership come Monday. Maj. Gen. Gary Volesky will be promoted to lieutenant general and assume command of First Corps during a ceremony here, April 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Volesky, a Spokane, Washington native and Eastern Washington University graduate, says his number one priority coming into command is to be ready to deploy First Corps units to fight and win in any environment. Having successfully led combat operations for the last 10 years, most recently as the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Iraq, he brings with him years of operational experience.

“I’m honored to serve with the Soldiers, Airmen, Families, and civilians of America’s First Corps and Team JBLM,” he said. “The outstanding reputation of America’s First Corps is well known throughout all of the Department of Defense.”

Volesky will replace Lt. Gen. Stephen Lanza, who has commanded the organization for more than three years.

Since Feb. 2014, Lanza has expanded the organization’s role as the Army’s only regionally aligned corps headquarters, focusing on the Pacific Theater in support of the country’s national security strategy. During his tenure, the corps participated in numerous security cooperation exercises with countries such as Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and many others.

Lanza, who has served for 37 years and commanded Soldiers at the highest levels in the military, says he will retire here in Western Washington later this summer and looks forward to continuing the work of strengthening the relationship between service members and the community.