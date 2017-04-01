JBLM Hosts Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Kickoff Observance, Events

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – JBLM will kickoff Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Monday at Carey Theater when the 593rd Expeditionary Support Command hosts Date Safe project team at 1 p.m.

Key note speaker Mike Dormitz’ presentation provides specific how-to skills for teaching consent, making smart choices with partners, supporting survivors of sexual assault, intervening in the face of danger, and creating cultural shifts in organizations.

Army and Air Force leaders are committed to reducing and ultimately ending sexual assault and sexual harassment throughout the Department of Defense. An integral responsibility of commanders is to set conditions that enforce Army and Air Force standards to prevent and respond to these offenses when they occur.

While DOD recognizes prevention efforts throughout the month of April, military leaders realize it requires a year-round commitment of every service member to eradicate sexual assault and harassment.

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month offers an opportunity to build on existing momentum to eliminate sexual assault and ensure all service members are treated with dignity and respect.

JBLM will host numerous events throughout the month intended to bring awareness to sexual assault prevention. Scheduled events open for media availability include: