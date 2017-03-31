The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Click

Westside Story – A Sign Of The Times

By 3 Comments

While wandering around downtown Sumner I came across a sign that stopped me in my tracks. In case you are too busy to loiter on Sumner sidewalks, here is a photo of the sign.

Let me know if you laugh out loud.

Joseph Boyle – Eyes for you, when it comes to A Sign of the Times.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *