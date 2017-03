The first “Tillicum Walk With Me” event was a success—25 participants enjoyed walking a loop neighborhood. These walks will continue each week, hosted by the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Youth for Christ. The group will meet on Saturdays, 10 A.M. at 14511 W. Thorne Lane SW. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get to know your neighbors, exercise, and have fun! (And, occasionally, pick up litter!)