Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon April 2017 events

The April 2017 programs for partners in education at the Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon are available.

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

April 7 9:00am – 12:00pm

April 21 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Programs

Family Nature Walks – All ages welcome, free

Explore Tacoma Parks during these seasonal naturalist-led family walks. Discover the amazing plants and animals that live in these parks and how they adapt in the different seasons. Not recommended for wheelchairs, strollers or children under 3.

Pre-registration requested.

Spring is in the Air

April 1 10am – 11am Swan Creek Park – 2820 Pioneer Way E

April 8 10am – 11am Wapato Park – 6500 S. Sheridan Ave.

April 15 10am – 11am Oak Tree Park – S. 74th St. & S. Cedar St

April 29 1pm – 2pm Tacoma Nature Center – 19th & Tyler

Tacoma Nature Center Homeschool Science

Homeschool students explore science through hands-on experiments and activities. Register early – these classes fill quickly! Note – topics are repeated during the month, so select class appropriate for your child’s age, knowledge and abilities. Contact Lauren with questions or for more information at 591-6439 or laurenb@tacomaparks.com.

Intermediate Level Homeschool Science

Ages 10-12, $12 per student, $10.80 per member child

To participate in this class, students should be able to multiply and divide numbers, add and subtract fractions. Each class is offered twice, choose one time.

Apr. 20 9:30am – 11:30am OR 1:00pm – 3:00pm Wacky Weather

Upper Level Homeschool Science

Ages 12-15, $15 per student, $13.50 per member child

Students use problem-solving, cooperative learning, and inquiry-based activities to study different topics and explore careers in the field. To participate in this class, students should be able to calculate averages, percentages and solve simple equations. Optional lab class requires participation in class on previous day.

Apr. 27 1:00pm – 3:00pm Earth Science – Meteorology

Apr. 28 1:00pm – 4:00pm Lab: Meteorology

Tacoma Nature Center Special Events

Earth Day – April 22, 2017 12:00pm – 4:00pm

It’s time to celebrate the earth at the Tacoma Nature Center! Go on a story-walk, enjoy creating habitat for wildlife, practice making nature inspired art and participate in more interactive and hands-on activities as we celebrate the Earth at Snake Lake.

Native Plant Sale – May 6, 2017 9:00am – 2:00pm

Landscape your yard with plants that are native to our area. Planting natives ensures the conservation of our precious water resources and provides habitat for local birds, mammals and insects. A list of available plants will be posted on the website by 1:00pm on Friday, May 5. www.tacomanaturecenter.org. Come early for the best selection.

Girl Scout Events & Workshops

Junior Girl Scouts – Flowers Badge

April 8, 9:00am – 12:00pm

NEW! Uncover the hidden secrets of flowers as you examine their structure in the lab, take a guided walk through their native habitat, and explore your creative side with a floral keepsake to take home. Earn the Flowers Badge. (Badge not included.)

$15.00 per girl, adults free

Brownie Girl Scouts – Brownies, Bugs & Honey Bees

April 29, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Get a close-up look at the amazing life of the honey bee, view our live hive, make a beeswax candle, and take an insect safari hike. Earn the Bugs Badge while getting to know our six-legged neighbors! (Badge not included.) Must be a Brownie Girl Scout to attend.

$12.00 per girl, adults free

Beginning Bird Walk at the Audubon Center

Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place

All ages welcome, free

Not a morning person, but want to enjoy birds? Join us for a late morning guided bird walk at our home, the Adriana Hess Wetland Park and Audubon Center. This walk is great for beginners and intermediate birders alike. The gravel trails provide an easy, short loop, and are accessible by wheelchairs or strollers. This walk has much more stopping, looking, and listening, than walking! The Center will be open, as well. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. We are happy to show you how to use them. This walk is led by volunteers Rosanne Becker and/or Russ Smith. All are welcome. (May be canceled in case of heavy rain or wind.)

April 10 10:00am – 11:30am

Morse Wildlife Preserve Second Sunday Programs

Best for ages 2 and up, free

The public is invited to explore the foot trails and board walk at this monthly event between April and October. Discover distinct habitats from forest to riparian to prairies to wetlands. Morse Wildlife Preserve has it all! The preserve is located in Graham at 25415 70th Ave E. Call Tahoma Audubon at 253-565-9278 for more information and directions (www.TahomaAudubon.org). No registration needed. No pets are allowed and carpooling is encouraged. The Morse Wildlife Preserve is managed by Forterra (www.morsewildlifepreserve.org).

April 9 10:00 – 4:00pm

Spring Common Western Washington Birds (1 session)

Ages 14 and up, $15/TAS member, $17/other registrants

Join us for a look at 25 of the most common bird species that are found in Western Washington State in the spring. This class is a great starting place for backyard bird watchers. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Tacoma Nature Center (1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA)

Monday, April 3, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Spring Birds of Washington State (3 sessions)

Ages 14 and up, $59/TAS member, $66/other registrants

A perfect class for beginner- or intermediate-level birders. Learn to identify over 205 spring bird species found in Washington. Class includes: identification of species, habitat and season, locations, and tools needed. Also presented are birding techniques and ethics. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Required materials: National Geographic Society Field Guide to North American Birds, 6th Edition. Adriana Hess Audubon Center (2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA)

Wednesdays, April 26 – May 10, 2 – 4 pm