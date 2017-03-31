Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, March 31

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 4, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – April 10, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – April 26, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Gifts and Donations:

The Town received the following gifts and donations this week:

Douglas and Linda Decker – Exercise equipment for use at the Community Center. Estimated value at between $500 and $1,500.

Yuni Medlin – $600 for a table to be installed at Sunnyside Beach Park in memory of Lisa Moulding and Ruby Linsao.

Well City Awards

The AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s annual Awards recognize members that meet nine best practice standards for employee health promotion. Members of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust are eligible to apply for the award. This includes cities, towns, and non-city entities.

AWC Trust members that earned the 2017 Well City Award receive a 2% premium discount on all medical premiums. The discount will be applied to 2018 premiums for active employees, spouses and dependents.

The Town of Steilacoom qualified for the Well City Award again this year. Congratulations to all of the employees who participated in the Town’s program and especially to the Well City Committee of Pauline Monk, Micki Sterbick, and Denise Bollman.

Public Safety:

Safety Alert:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued side mowing and right of way maintenance with the arrival of Spring. Additionally, they cleaned storm water vaults and installed No Parking signs in various areas near the boat launch.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working on the Sunnyside pump station pumps, started load bank readings at the lift stations, performed end of line and amp readings, recorded wayside horn monthly readings, and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed sewer inspections in the 2300 block of Oak Street and the 2300 block of Beech Street. The crew also completed repairs at the Marietta Street lift station caused by inappropriate items being flushed into the system and performed hydrant maintenance..

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek work crew worked on the 5th Street trail network and commenced Spring maintenance as weather allowed.

Other:

Back to the Fur Trade with Karen Haas:

Dressed as a Hudson’s Bay Company laborer, Karen Haas tells the tales, sings the songs and shows a trunk full of tools and treasures from a time that brought great change to our land and culture. The cast of characters in the fur trade of the Pacific Northwest in the 1800s was a fascinating diverse blend of Europeans, Native Americans, Hawaiians, and American settlers. Meet the people who created the region’s first “shopping malls” as Karen takes you “Back to the Fur Trade”.

Program takes place on Sunday April 2, 2017, 2:00 pm at the DuPont Community Presbyterian Church, 502 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA.

Audience: Elementary students through Adults. Admission is free and open to the public.