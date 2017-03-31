Restaurant Week Starts Sunday

TACOMA – The best-priced dining promotion to benefit diners in the South Puget Sound area arrives for two weeks during Tacoma Restaurant Week. Over the two-week promotion, Sunday through Thursday only, diners can indulge in $30 three-course dinners at over 18 of the area’s best four-star restaurants, and/or even find deals at some of those places offering a three-course lunch for only $15.

Restaurant Week, which runs April 2-6, and April 9-13, is an opportunity for diners to try restaurants that usually are priced much higher. It’s a great way to dine on three courses ultra-affordably at such places as El Gaucho, CI Shenanigans, Stanley & Seaforts, and Asado.

The list of participants stretches mostly across Pierce County including the waterfront, downtown core, Bonney Lake and even Des Moines.

Diners will find the Tacoma Restaurant Week deal at the following restaurants: Asado, Blazing Onion, The Melting Pot, CI Shenanigan’s, Salty’s at Redondo, Lobster Shop, Boathouse 19, Stanley & Seaforts, Miyabi, Bar Bistro, El Gaucho, Bite in the Hotel Murano, Cliff House, Al Lago, Urban Elk, The Ram, Wildfin American Grill, Verrazano’s, and Dukes Chowder House.

Most major cities run a restaurant week once or twice a year. ?Menus for Tacoma Restaurant Week are available online at tacomarestaurantweek.com. Also follow TRW and new restaurants joining the promotion on Facebook at facebook.com/TacomaRestaurantWeek.