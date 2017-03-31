Project Trio coming to UPS

PROJECT Trio is a passionate, high-energy chamber music ensemble including three virtuosic composer/performers, on flute, cello, and double bass, from Brooklyn, New York.

Blending their classical training with an eclectic taste in musical styles, PROJECT Trio has made an impact on audiences of all ages. Bursting onto the scene with their landmark videos, right out of the internet generation, PROJECT Trio is a musical experience defining a new level of entertainment! PROJECT Trio is a musical experience not to be missed….

Gramophone magazine recently singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while the Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor and first-rate playing.” The New York Times has called beatboxing flutist Greg Pattillo “the best in the world at what he does.”

The Trio was forged out of a collective desire to draw new and diverse audiences by performing high energy, top quality music. Using social media to broaden their reach beyond the concert stage and classroom, the Trio has its own YouTube channel, which has over 80 million views and 96,000 subscribers, making PROJECT Trio one of the most watched instrumental ensembles on the internet.”

A free public performance, talk, and improvisation masterclass with University of Puget Sound’s School of Music students on Tuesday, April 18 (12:30 –1:30 p.m.) in the Music Building, Rm L6. Everyone welcome!