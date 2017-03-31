New Eagle Scouts to be Honored

Submitted by Mike Movius

The Pacific Harbors Council, Boy Scouts of America, is proud to announce their 7th annual Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet to honor the Eagle Scout class of 2016-17. The event will be held at the Anderson University Center on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University on April 16, 2015 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

The committee will be announcing the Eagle Scout Project of the Year and celebrating the young men who have earned the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, the Eagle Scout award. The featured speaker will be Mr. Dustin Farris, Director of the National Eagle Scout Association.

Friends of Scouting are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required and can be made online. Contact your local Boy Scout office for further details.