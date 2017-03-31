Lakewood ready to partner with South Sound leaders in case of emergency

This week South Sound leaders from Lakewood, Tacoma and University Place gathered in Maryland to develop the skills and awareness needed to carry out emergency plans, policies and procedures related to disaster response.

During the four-day emergency preparedness course, taught at FEMA’s emergency management institute in Emmitsburg, the group worked through various hazard scenarios and how to respond.

Classroom instruction and discussion led to the final day where participants were presented with a major disaster and expected to simulate a response.

Working with leaders from the federal emergency management institute, the state Department of Emergency Management division, state Department of Ecology, Pierce County emergeny management, the cities of Tacoma and UP, the Tacoma Fire Department, West Pierce Fire and Rescue, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Port of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities in a group setting like this strengthens community partnerships and ensures similar teamwork will be used should we ever face a major disaster.