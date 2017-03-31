Have a Brew, Support the Zoo

TACOMA, Wash. – Sample a taste of summer and see Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in an unforgettable light, courtesy of a new event sponsored by the Zoo Society.

Brew Night at the Zoo, featuring drinks from local craft breweries and appetizers from Lancer Catering, runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 18.

Scheduled two months before Zoobilee, the Zoo Society’s annual fundraising gala, Brew Night provides the only opportunity to see the mesmerizing exhibits of Washed Ashore illuminated. Both aquariums also will be open for viewing sharks, stingrays, jellies and other sea life.

With so many breweries around the South Sound, the Zoo Society wanted to offer a weeknight event that promotes local businesses and gives visitors a unique glimpse of popular zoo exhibits, said Lisa Johnson, the Zoo Society’s senior development director. Proceeds will help the organization fulfill its mission of supporting Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

A new temporary exhibit, Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea, opens April 22. A series of 10 larger-than-life sea creatures are sculpted from ocean trash and designed to delight, engage and inspire. The giant sculptures are located in the plaza, in the center of the zoo grounds, and around the aquariums—perfect for a nighttime stroll.

For both Brew Night on May 18 and Zoobilee on July 28, the zoo will be transformed into a “castaway” theme, as if guests are “washed ashore” on an island. Brew Night will take the place of this year’s Twilight Stroll, also known as the Zoobilee after-party.

“We decided to spread out the activities and give people another fun evening out at the zoo,” Johnson said.

Only 350 tickets are available for Brew Night, and they’re expected to go fast. Cost is $60 per person in advance, and $75 after April 30. The event is for adults 21 and older; $30 safe-driver tickets also may be purchased.

For more details, or to purchase tickets, visit thezoosociety.org or call 253-404-3651.