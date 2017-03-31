J.A. Jance to speak at Lakewood Republican Women’s group

The Lakewood Republican Women will host their Annual Bridge and Bunco Luncheon at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Bridge and Bunco starts at 9:30 am ($45); Lunch and Program start at 12 pm ($40). This main fund raiser of the year is a nonpolitical event focused on our community service to support local charities in Pierce County.

The Featured Charity is Adorned in Grace. Their mission is to promote awareness and prevention of human trafficking. Buy a Bag for Charity – $25. Donations also accepted.

The Keynote Speaker will be New York Times best selling author J. A. Jance. She’ll be launching her newest novel Man Overboard. (Jance will be available to meet and greet and autograph books).

To make reservations: Send a check for $40 or $45 made out to Lakewood Republican Women ( PO Box 39462, Lakewood, WA 98498) with your name and address, names of people you want to sit with and any food restrictions or allergies. Reservations must be made by April 17, 2017. Contact person is Bev Raschke 253-861-1361.