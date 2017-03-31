Capital budget makes smart investments in the 29th

Submitted by the Senate Democratic Caucus

The proposed capital budget passed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday would invest $1.1 billion in school construction and public education. It also would provide new funding for mental health services and invest in programs aimed at cleaning up the environment.

“Not only does this budget benefit the people of Washington, it is a budget that is great for the 29th District,” said Sen. Steve. Conway, D- South Tacoma. “This budget makes historic investments into our schools, builds beautiful parks to be enjoyed for generations to come, and develops low-cost housing for those in need.”

Investments in the 29th Legislative District include $1.5 million dollars for the creation of the Stan and Joan Cross Park in Frederickson, $3.1 million for a new health sciences center at Bates Technical College, and $33 million for the Center of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at Clover Park.

Additionally, the budget would fund a new housing center in Orting for veterans.

“In 2015, I was able to secure funding to develop the Puget Sound Veterans Hope Center in Pierce County, which is now involved in the Orting Village project,” said Conway. “The Orting Village is a smart investment that will help carry on the mission of the Veterans Hope Center by providing our brave military veterans who have fallen on hard times with shelter and access to services that can lead to jobs and higher education opportunities.”

Conway added that he also helped secure funding for the City of Lakewood to purchase property near Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Currently, this land is occupied by businesses and buildings that are incompatible with runway operations at the base and could pose public and flight safety risks.

“By purchasing this land, Lakewood will be in federal compliance and keep everyone in the surrounding area safe,” said Conway.