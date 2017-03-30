T.S. Monk and UPS Jazz Band to celebrate 100 years of Thelonius Monk

TACOMA, Wash. – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of jazz legend Thelonious Monk, his son and acclaimed musician T.S. Monk will perform with the University of Puget Sound Jazz Band in Tacoma.

The musical tribute, coming during national Jazz Appreciation Month, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, in the Proctor District’s Blue Mouse Theater. The University of Puget Sound Jazz Band is conducted by Tracy Knoop. See below for ticket information.

T.S. Monk carries on his father’s legacy as a noted drummer, composer, and educator. Whether newly discovered compositions by his father or legendary songs such as “Round Midnight,” the music is overpowering, swinging, and timeless.

T.S. Monk’s tribute to his iconic father, Monk On Monk, which appeared first as a CD and then in a string of live performances, garnered numerous awards, critical praise, and fan acclaim. Guest artists came from around the world to celebrate Monk and pay homage to the man who many have claimed as the “High Priest of Bebop” and the “Father of Modern Jazz.”

As a young man Monk Jr. joined his father’s trio and toured with the group until the elder Monk’s retirement in 1975. T.S. Monk then launched into the music that had captivated him and his generation: rhythm and blues, touring with the band Natural Essence and then forming his own band, which produced hits on two albums, House of Music and More of the Good Life.

Critics and the public lauded T.S. Monk as his father’s true musical heir: as a bandleader and a performer. Rave reviews in The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Los Angeles Times, and other media echoed the public sentiment demonstrated in the sold-out concert hall shows across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

T.S. Monk’s energies also have been focused on the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, a bicoastal organization that offers promising young musicians college-level training by America’s jazz masters. The institute, created by T.S. Monk after his father’s death, also produces school-based jazz education programs for young people around the globe. Over the years the institute’s programs and competitions have launched such luminaries as Joshua Redman, Marcus Roberts, Joey DeFrancesco, Jane Monheit, and Jackie Terrasson.

The Blue Mouse Theater concert with T.S. Monk and the University of Puget Sound Jazz Band is presented by Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound Performing Arts.

FOR TICKETS: Tickets are available online at tickets.pugetsound.edu, or at Wheelock Information Center, 253.879.3100. Admission is $12.