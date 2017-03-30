Stabbert named new Director of Operations for EFN

Emergency Food Network announced today that Paul Stabbert is the organization’s new Director of Operations.

Stabbert brings 21 years of leadership experience with him to the position. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at EZXpeditors Incorporated, an air cargo delivery firm.

In addition to his leadership experience, Stabbert is passionate about giving back to his community. Before starting at Emergency Food Network, he regularly worked as a Para Educator in the Steilacoom School District. He also serves as a Public Address Announcer for high school athletics, and has had the opportunity to announce at state championship events, college football and basketball games, charity games, and even fill in as announcer at Cheney Stadium for the Tacoma Rainiers.

His desire to make a difference in the community along with his extensive management experience makes Stabbert a great addition to helping Emergency Food Network fulfill their mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.”

Being a part of the local community is important to Stabbert. “I had a blast working in the for-profit world, however, it is refreshing, exciting, and very fulfilling to now be a part of helping the community in the non-profit sector.”

Under the leadership of Emergency Food Network’s Executive Director, Helen McGovern-Pilant, Stabbert will oversee the organization’s warehouse and distribution.

“We are happy to have Paul Stabbert join the Emergency Food Network team,” said McGovern-Pilant. “He brings a wealth of experience and passion to EFN that will help our organization supply more healthy, nutritious food to our neighbors in need.”

For more information about Emergency Food Network visit www.efoodnet.org.