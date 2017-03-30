Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 closes this weekend to switch to new ramp

TACOMA – After a two-month weather delay, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project are preparing to open a new northbound Interstate 5 exit to northbound State Route 167 (River Road) in Tacoma. But before the new ramp can open, crews must complete roadway construction and pave a new connection between the new ramp bridge and existing SR 167.

This work requires an around-the-clock closure of the existing northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 167 from 9 p.m. Friday, March 31 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 3. The new ramp will open to traffic in time for the Monday morning commute.

During the closure, a signed detour will direct ramp traffic through the Port of Tacoma Road interchange to southbound I-5, then to Bay Street, and onto SR 167. Drivers are advised to plan extra time into their trips, take alternate routes and expect delays.

After the new ramp is open, the old ramp will be demolished to make room for a new HOV lane on northbound I-5. A new connection from East 28th/East Bay Street to SR 167 and I-5 will also be built. Two additional weekend closures of the new ramp will still be necessary as crews do final work to complete construction in this area.

Additional overnight ramp closures scheduled this week for Tacoma area highways can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.