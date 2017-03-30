New Resource Helps Connect Volunteers to Local Non-Profits

Submitted by Brad Hilliard

At the heart of any strong community are people who care. Unfortunately, caring only gets us so far. Those good intentions must become actions if we want to see a difference.

That is where Neighborhood of Good steps in. This new online resource is available to anyone interested in doing anything that will make a difference in their neighborhoods. Neighborhood of Good is designed to connect volunteers to local causes in the community, making it easy to turn caring into doing.

If you have a cause you care about simply go to www.neighborhoodofgood.com to select a cause and enter your zip code. It will provide you a list of organizations looking for volunteers, the type of help they need and help you connect with them. We all know the first step can be the hardest and this resource is designed to help you take that first step.

NON-PROFITS interested in joining Neighborhood of Good can visit www.allforgood.org/nonprofits to sign up and list volunteer opportunities.

This is a new resource and new opportunities will be loaded on a regular basis. Check back often for updates and encourage non-profits in your neighborhood to share their opportunities.