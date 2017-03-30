Balto is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Balto came to the shelter from overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions. He has not had any training or a lot of socialization.

That being said, the Siberian Husky mix has been very friendly with staff and volunteers, and enjoys attention, toys, and being brushed. He has lived with other dogs his size, but his behavior is unknown with kids, cats, or small dogs.

Please understand that Balto will need time, patience, and training to help him become the best companion dog he can be. Anyone thinking of adopting him needs to be willing to seek the advice of a professional and qualified dog trainer and/or behaviorist if needed.

If you are interested in adopting Balto or any of his doggie friends, please stop by the shelter today — #A513945. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.