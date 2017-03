Submitted by Cindy McKitrick

STEILACOOM – On Wednesday about 12:30PM, during this latest wind storm, the Fastpitch Girls Team – playing at the Old Pioneer Middle School Ballfield – had a bit of a quandary to deal with.

The infield tarp took flight to cover most of the backstop. Ultimately, it took the Fire Department and their big ladder to get it down in a few big pieces.