Lakewood High School Senior Awarded Green Mountain College Scholarship

Evelyn Yielding of Lakewood, WA, has been awarded the Aldo Leopold Conservation Scholarship by Green Mountain College. The nation’s leading college for environmental, social and economic sustainability based education, Green Mountain College grants this scholarship to selected students majoring in Natural Resources Management or Animal Conservation and Care with an interest in forestry, wildlife management, or Geographic Information Systems.

“We recognize students with a passion for managing our natural resources for human and ecological benefits with the Aldo Leopold Conservation Scholarship,” said Green Mountain College University President Robert (Bob) Allen. “Evelyn will be able to take full advantage of this award and a Green Mountain College education to do well by doing good in the world.”

Since pioneering a model for sustainability-based education more than 20 years ago, Green Mountain College has accomplished many firsts in Vermont and across the nation—from its #1 curriculum and climate neutral campus, to developing the first online Sustainable MBA program. The Princeton Review, Sierra Magazine, and The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education are among those that have recognized the college’s leadership in education for sustainability.