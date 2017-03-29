District invites the public to peruse proposed curriculum

LAKEWOOD, WASH.—Clover Park School District is adopting some new instructional materials for the 2017-18 school year. Parents, staff and community members are invited to provide feedback on recommended additions at an Instructional Materials Showcase on Friday, March 31 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, April 10 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in room 11 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.[more]

The showcase provides an important opportunity for the public to submit comments and feedback about the district’s curriculum. The materials being considered for adoption include:

Early Childhood Special Education: Opening the World of Learning by Pearson;

K-5: Reach for Reading by Cengage; and

Harrison Prep International Baccalaureate Diploma Program: Mathematics for the International Student by Haese Mathematics.

For more information about the materials or the showcase, contact Erin Vidal at 253-583-5143. ma, serving the Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord communities.