Tactical Urbanism in Tacoma

Submitted by Downtown On The Go

Tacoma, Wash. – Author Mike Lydon joins Downtown On the Go as this year’s book club pick, “Tactical Urbanism”. Lydon will speak on March 31, 2017 from noon – 1 p.m. Court House Square (1102 A St, Tacoma, WA 98402) in The Gallery next to Lift Bridge Coffee.? The event is free and open to the public.

Tactical urbanism is a term used to describe low-cost, temporary changes intended to improve public places. Lydon’s book, co-written by Anthony Garcia, provides examples and how-tos for people, non-profits, and cities to create shared community space that does not cost what a typical public project does.

Short-term, community-based projects—from pop-up parks to open streets initiatives—have become a powerful and adaptable new tool of urban activists, planners, and policy-makers seeking to drive lasting improvements in their cities and beyond. In Tacoma, we can see examples of these in the Broadway Farmers’ Market, Hilltop Street Fair, and Park(ing) Day.

Author Mike Lydon is an internationally recognized planner, writer, speaker, and advocate for livable cities. His work has been featured all across the world. Tacoma-Pierce County people are encouraged to come learn how to mobilize neighborhoods to meet the needs of our community.

The book is available at King’s Books and the Tacoma Public Library. It is also available as an ebook.

Thank you to GeoEngineers, University of Washington Tacoma, CNU, and Parametrix for their generous sponsorship.

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma. Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region.

For those who cannot attend, join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #DOTGForum and following @downtownonthego. We will be asking our community to answer questions alongside our panelists throughout the day – stay tuned and share your opinion.