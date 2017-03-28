Many Reasons to Walk on National Walking Day

Tacoma, Wash. – Celebrate National Walking Day by joining Downtown On the Go and the American Heart Association for the 2017 Walk Tacoma Kick-off on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at noon. The free event, starting in Wright Park, will include a historic walking tour, swag bags, children’s activity, and social at Rhein Haus Tacoma. This event will kick-off the 2017 Walk Tacoma Series sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI.

“MultiCare is excited to partner with Downtown On the Go and the Walk Tacoma 2017 program,” says Bill Robertson, President and CEO of MultiCare Health System. “We know that walking has tremendous health benefits and is a great way to explore the interesting and unique neighborhoods in our communities.”

Walk through Wright Park and the Stadium District on the 1.3-mile route, and learn about the historic architecture in the Stadium District. The walk, sponsored by Metro Parks and Rhein Haus Tacoma, will be led by Melissa McGinnis of Metro Parks, and Katie Pratt and Susan Johnson of Artifacts Consulting. It will start at the south side of Wright Park by the lion sculptures, on Sixth Ave., at noon, with sign-in and bag pick-up starting at 11:30 a.m.

Following the walk, Rhein Haus Tacoma will open its doors for the Walk Tacoma participants to enjoy a social with light appetizers and Happy Hour pricing. Register for the walk online at www.downtownonthego.org/go/walking or sign-in at the event. The first 300 people registered will receive swag bags.

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate.

“The Children’s Museum of Tacoma is excited to collaborate with Downtown On the Go to encourage our youngest community members to get outside and walk. The Walk Tacoma Series is a great opportunity for families to explore their community together,” says Brenda Morrison, Deputy Director of the Children’s Museum of Tacoma.

Walk Tacoma events are held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their eighth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes, and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. The walks are scheduled at the lunch hour and just after work to encourage downtown employees, students, and residents to walk during the day, whether it is to and from work or school, at a lunch break, or to run an errand.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #walk253