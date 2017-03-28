Lakewood Gardens seeks an Executive Director

Located in Lakewood, Washington, Lakewold offers landscape architecture by Thomas Church surrounded by rare and native plants, State Champion trees, over 900 rhododendrons, 30 Japanese maples and stunning statuary. A National Historic Landmark, Lakewold’s Georgian-style mansion and historic architecture complete the 10 acres where visitors can step back in time to an elegant past or enjoy a relaxing moment to contemplate the future.

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reports to: Board of Directors

Salary: DOQ

Staff: 10-13 (depending on the season)

The unique opportunity:

In 1987, the owner of Lakewold, Eulalie Wagner donated the entire estate to a new, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization, The Friends of Lakewold, with the stipulation that an endowment fund be raised to assure the continuing care of the gardens. Lakewold Gardens was opened officially on May 7, 1989. Friends of Lakewold Gardens is a stand-alone organization and is a Type I supporting organization of the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation.

Our Executive Director (ED), along with highly skilled staff and engaged board of directors, will ensure the legacy built by 3 past of families, the Alexanders, the Griggs, and the Wagners will continue to grow and prosper in our community.

Our Vision:

To serve as a premiere Northwest garden experience.

Our Mission:

To preserve and enhance Lakewold Gardens as a historic estate garden of world class distinction, offering each visitor an inspirational experience through growth and learning in a profoundly unique setting.

The ED of Lakewold Gardens functions as the Chief Executive Officer of the corporation. In this capacity the Executive Director is responsible for implementation of policies set by the Board of Directors as well as annual goals and objectives, and financial, program, and administrative management of the corporation, using the Mission as a guide to achieve results. The ED works in concert and is accountable to the Board of Directors in formulating the guidance and direction of the organization.

Specific Responsibilities include:

Leadership & Management:

Provide strategic leadership to the organization as an independent 501(c)(3).

Ensure ongoing local programmatic excellence, and consistent quality of finance and administration, fundraising, communications, and systems; recommend timelines and resources needed to achieve the strategic goals

Actively engage and energize visitors, volunteers, members, board members, committees, partnering organizations, funders and other community members.

Develop, maintain, and support a strong Board of Directors.

Lead, manage, coach, develop, and retain staff and ensure effective systems are in place to track progress, and regularly evaluate program components, so as to measure successes that can be effectively communicated to the board, funders, and other constituents

Serve as an Ex-Officio member of the Board of Directors. Work in partnership with Board leadership to develop shared objectives, facilitate meetings and support the governance for the organization.

Fundraising & Communications:

Serve as the primary fundraising leader, building program capacity and increasing the endowment for Lakewold for long-term growth and sustainability.

Support the development and expansion of membership programs and other revenue generating and fundraising activities to support existing and future program operations and expansion.

Ensure the refinement all aspects of communications—from web presence, social media to external relations with the goal of creating a stronger brand and raising awareness.

Community Connections and Engagement:

Actively engage in the community and use external presence and relationships to develop and cultivate new opportunities and connections with corporate, individual and foundation donors.

Build partnerships with other community based arts and culture organizations, museums, botanical gardens and collections to determine potential partnerships, co-marketing potential and to establish best practices for the museum.

Strategy, Planning & Business Growth:

Design and implement strategic business planning process for the expansion of Lakewold helping to introduce new visitors, business partnerships and sponsorships, events, programming other initiatives designed to introduce Lakewold to the community more broadly.

Serve as an external local and national presence that communicates and promotes the unique nature of Lakewold and our role in the international gardens community.

Operations and Financial:

Develop the annual budget and design regular reporting tools that help the Board and staff manage our business. Ensure the organization operates efficiently within our budget.

Ensure a strong administrative infrastructure (HR, IT/Technology, Finance, and Legal/Compliance) that supports our current operations and positions the organization for long term growth and stability.

Lead efforts in recruiting, hiring, supervising, and motivating well-trained and engaged staff. Ensure staff have clear performance measurements and are rewarded fairly for their work.

Work effectively in partnership with the Greater Tacoma Community Foundations’ staff and leadership team.

Our Ideal Candidate

Ten or more years of relevant leadership experience. Experience should include managing a larger, more complex organizational structure and a budget of $500,000 – $1M.

Bachelor’s degree in an applicable field, and preferably advanced education, training or experience in the areas of business, policy or non-profit management.

Demonstrated experience working to cultivate and develop major donors and other funding opportunities. Experience with capital campaign fundraising and grant writing strongly preferred.

Successful development of membership-based programs strongly preferred.

Demonstrated ability to partner effectively with an independent board of directors. Able to manage board relationships in a diplomatic and professional manner, and ability to escalate high priority issues as needed.

Ability to effectively review, analyze and present business and financial information to help the organization make the best decisions for the future. Capable of personally using QuickBooks to produce the monthly financial statement, to include balance sheet and income statement.

Ability to listen and communicate effectively with a variety of audiences – – member, staff, volunteer, legacy family members, Board and community partners. Ability to develop strong and trusted relationships with each of these audiences.

Genuine passion for and commitment to our mission.

Interested candidates please forward a resume and cover letter outlining qualifications and interest in and/or connection to the Lakewold Gardens by April 7th, 2017.

Carla Pelster – Search Committee – carla@lakewoldgardens.org