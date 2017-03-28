Closure of SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 extends into April

TACOMA – An around-the-clock closure of the northbound State Route 7 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 has been extended into April due to wet weather. Excessive rain and wet soils have slowed progress by contractor crews reconstructing a new ramp that will join a newly widened I-5.

Since March 1, crews have saw-cut and removed over 500 truckloads of soil and concrete, and have installed new drainage, lighting and electrical systems. They have started constructing the new ramp, but they require dry weather to successfully build an embankment and pave and stripe the new ramp.

Drivers are detoured around the closure via I-705, SR 509 and northbound I-5. The detour will remain in place until the ramp reopens to traffic.

Once the new ramp is finished, crews will reconstruct the southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5. The reconstruction work will require closing that ramp over a weekend. Both ramps will open to traffic after that point.

WSDOT will announce an opening date once the information becomes available.

This work is part of the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project in Tacoma.