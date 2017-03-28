Cherrydale students perform in interactive live concert at Benaroya Hall

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”. This Chinese proverb became the theme for Cherrydale Primary School music teacher Barbie Gonzales and her 3rd grade students as they prepared to reach their goal of playing with the Seattle Symphony.

The dream came true on March 7, 2017, when over 100 Cherrydale Primary 3rd graders joined other students in grades 3 – 5 participating in the Link Up: Seattle Symphony Program. Link Up is a highly participatory multi-year music curriculum in which students learn to sing and play orchestral repertoire while focusing on specific concepts, including rhythm, melody, tempo, orchestration and composition.

Months of preparation led up to the educational concert experience held at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington. Materials were provided free of charge by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute to 80 partner orchestras around the world. Ms. Gonzalez attended a half day workshop as part of the integrated music program. Cherrydale Primary students travelled to downtown Seattle, dressed in their concert attire, to participate in a memorable concert hall experience. Thanks to community sponsors Twin Star Federal Credit Union Foundation, Steilacoom Kiwanis and Cherrydale Parent Teacher Association.

Cherrydale Primary School serves students Pre-Kindergarten through Grades 3 in the Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1.