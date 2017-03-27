Westside Story – 911 Online Reporting

I have good news for most citizens of Pierce County. My report today reinforces one of my favorite old biblical concepts, “Ask & ye shall receive”. (Author’s note: Of course, I realize all biblical concepts are old.)

A few weeks back, I registered a written complaint with South Sound 911 about not being able to file online police reports.

I then published an article The Suburban Times related to my complaint. Following that, I made personal contact with Mr. Andrew E. Neiditz, Executive Director of South Sound 911. Mr. Neiditz told me he agreed with my complaint. He further stated he and his staff were diligently working to correct the problem.

From my experience over the past several decades, any time Andy Neiditz and I have crossed paths, I have always found him to be a complete gentleman and effective problem solver. Andy’s word is rock solid and he possesses a strong can-do attitude.

On February 27, 2017, South Sound 911 rolled out their newly renovated online reporting system. Their complete overhaul makes the system compatible with multiple browsers for various mobile devices. Citizens can now report certain crimes online.

Currently, if you live in Tacoma, Lakewood, University Place, Roy, Ruston, Sumner or any area served by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the 911 online reporting system is at your disposal. It is possible areas not served by the online system may be added in the future.

Online reporting acts as a force multiplier. In the old days, which was my time in uniform, victims had to wait for a police officer to be freed up from other priority calls. The officer then had to drive across town to meet the victim at their residence or business. The victim could be left waiting for hours under the old system which could create a significant disruption to the victim’s schedule. Under our modern reporting system, the victim has the option of simply filing an online report in their own words.

The force multiplier frees police officers to respond to more urgent, time-sensitive emergencies and crimes.

Each report is reviewed and a decision is made as to if follow-up by law enforcement is appropriate.

If justified, online reports will be assigned an official incident / case number.

Copies of filed reports may be requested and received online using South Sound 911’s Records Portal.

The new online reporting system is user-friendly involving six simple steps. One step easily leads to the next. South Sound 911 wants you to know that because Joe Boyle can operate the online reporting system with ease, anyone can make it work.

SIX EASY STEPS:

You can open the system and experiment with it to see how it works, BUT DO NOT PUSH THE SEND / SUBMIT BUTTON if you are not reporting a real crime.

Go to the South Sound 911 website which is www.southsound911.org. Click on the bright red button labeled FILE A POLICE REPORT. Click on the line that reads “Incident DID NOT occur with the Tacoma city limits: Online Reporting System” Click on the big red button that reads CREATE A REPORT. Read the criteria as to WHAT MAY BE REPORTED online. After checking the box that confirms “This incident meets all conditions” click the small red box that reads Begin Reporting.

Now that we have the new improved 911 online reporting system, I can hardly wait to be a crime victim again. I may just leave my wallet on the dashboard.

Thank you, Mr. Neiditz. Speaking for the citizens of Pierce County, we appreciate the work you and your staff have accomplished for us.