UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concert Series

Get ready for Bach with a Rock and Roll twist and favorite musical show tunes during the final two Spring Arts & Concerts series sponsored by UP for Arts.

All events occur on Friday nights from 7pm to 8:30pm in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport).

March 31 – PLU Professor Diana Walker and the “Baroque and Blue” trio present “Bach Rocks” –piano, bass and drums performing the timeless music of JS Bach with a Rock and Roll twist!

Featured Artists: Washington Stars Quilt Guild will display an exquisite variety of traditional and contemporary quilts.

April 28 Soprano Leischen Moore, well known for her musical theater performances, performs “From Gold to Platinum” including songs from the golden era of musicals including “The Sound of Music” as well as hits from “Shrek” and “The Little Mermaid” accompanied by Pianist Terry O’Harra.

Featured Artist Ruth Doumit

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for stufents and free for members. Tickets at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Dinner and a show! Make the evening even more special with dinner beforehand at Grassi’s Ristorante, located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West.

Place your order between 4pm and 5:45pm and you are guaranteed to make the show. Grassi’s will also donate 20% of your purchase on concert nights to UP for Arts. Half price wine and dessert also available after the performance.