Kimberly Boyajean is Educator of the Month

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Lakewood

Kimberly Boyajean has worked for Clover Park School District for the last three years. First as a para-educator at the former Greenwood Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and now as a teacher at Rainier Elementary School.

Joined by Kylie Danielson, principal of Clover Park School District’s Rainier Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Kylie was introduced as Lakewood Rotary Club’s Educator of the Month at their weekly meeting on Friday, March 24.

Kimberly is proactive in addressing needs she sees in her students. She advocates for them and seeks resources throughout the school and JBLM to support their needs. When there is a need at school, Kimberly is one of the first to volunteer and commit her time to serve others.

She has worked in the after school program for the last two years. During the last school year, Kimberly helped to launch the Watch D.O.G.S. program (D.O.G.S. stands for Dads of Great Students) at Rainier… partnering with another staff member to co-chair the program. With her help, Rainier Elementary’s Watch D.O.G.S program has flourished, encouraging many father figures each week to volunteer throughout the school.

In addition to being hard-working in her daily job as a first grade teacher, teaching the after-school program, and co-chairing the Watch D.O.G.S. program, Kimberly is an all-round kind-hearted person. Her principal counts on her to look for the best in situations, try to find solutions and be a leader within the school.