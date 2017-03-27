Submitted by Baron Coleman, Advisor, Lakes Key Club

On Wednesday March 29, the Lakes High School Key Club in conjunction with Clover Park Kiwanis Club of Lakewood, Washington, will host the 8th annual Cops Vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game. Police officers throughout Pierce County (Lakewood, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Fife, Dupont, and Tacoma) and Teaching Staff/Administration from local school districts will come together and play a charity game of basketball in support of a worthy cause.

In 2009 four Lakewood Police Officers and one Pierce County Officer paid the ultimate price protecting our community. As a result of this unfortunate tragedy, our school community, and local community came together to honor each of these officers lives, sacrifices, and dedication, by supporting their families during this most stressful time.

As you may be aware, most recently, yet another officer paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Tacoma Police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez was a father of three and a new grandfather. He was engaged to be married soon. He has over 17 years of faithful service to our Tacoma community and Police Department. It is for these reasons, we have decided this year’s reciprocate of our Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball game will support the family of Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez. We are excited and committed to making this night very special for the family of this fine officer, and are asking you to join in supporting this cause.

We are asking local businesses and corporations for support. This may include: sponsorship, donations, and/or gift baskets for a raffle. All proceeds (aside from event cost) will support the family of Officer Gutierrez during these most difficult times. If you have questions or need additional information, please call or e-mail us. On behalf of Key Club, Lakes High School, and our sponsor, Kiwanis of Clover Park, we thank you in advance for your support.