Living History Performer Karen Haas to Portray Dr. B. Elizabeth Drake, Pioneer Woman Physician

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

Join us in the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main St, at 7:00 pm this Tuesday (March 28) for a free presentation by the Lakewood Historical Society on the life and career of one of the first women to become a medical doctor in the Pacific Northwest.

Noted living history performer Karen Haas has this to say about the remarkable woman she will bring to life:

“Born in 1882, B. Elizabeth Drake grew up in a time when it was not typical for a little girl to dream of becoming a doctor. But she was determined to do so. That determination overcame parental objections, saw her through medical school and led her to become a respected member of Tacoma and Lakewood’s medical community. Her desire to follow her dreams also led her to such escapades as driving a 1912 Cadillac, riding with the Woodbrook Hunt Club and taking her yacht on ‘daring’ trips.

“But how do you bring such a dynamic woman to life? Come to city hall on the 28th, and I will share some of the challenges and surprises of researching and developing the persona of a powerful woman and true pioneer.”