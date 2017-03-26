Increased day, evening and nighttime artillery, mortar firing at JBLM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and nighttime artillery and mortar training the next two weeks. Training will be held Monday, March 27, 6:30 a.m., through Friday, March 31, 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 4, 10 p.m., through Wednesday, April 5, 7 a.m.

Expect artillery and mortar training to occur throughout the day, evening and nighttime hours. Firing of M777 155mm Howitzer field artillery, and 60mm, 81mm, and 120 mm mortars.

Four units, 2nd Infantry Division, Division Artillery; 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment; 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, and an element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, stationed at JBLM, are scheduled to conduct day, evening, and nighttime training with 155mm Howitzer field artillery, and mortars during the above identified timeframe.

Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Monday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through Friday at 9:30 p.m. Units will cease weapons trainingFriday evening.

Howitzer training is scheduled to resume Tuesday, April 4 at 10 p.m. and will conclude Wednesday, April 5 at 7 a.m.

JBLM neighbors can expect to hear howitzer and mortar training throughout the day, evening and nighttime hours during this training period.