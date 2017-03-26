Arthurian Legend spammed at TMP

Ah, the beauty of it all – Camelot! The most glamorous, glorious and heroic of British legends with the undying love of King Arthur for his lady Guinevere and the unswaying loyalty Arthur had for his knights of the round table and they for him.

Well, you can forget that old chestnut when you see Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s current production of “Spamalot,” Monty Python’s irreverent take on the search for the Holy Grail.

Eric Idle adapted his film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and created the stage show, “Spamalot,” with music by John DuPrez and Idle.

As soon as The Historian makes his first appearance, the audience is dropped into the laugh-a- minute fractured Arthurian fairytale. As a narrator/guide, the man of letters announces this is a trip through the time of King Arthur establishing his rule in England. Switch to the full ensemble cast doing the “Fisch Schlapping Song” (the Finish Slapping Song), whereupon, The Historian pops out and shouts, “I said ‘ENGland’ not ‘FINland!’”

This sets the high mark for the whole show, which amazingly, keeps building thereafter.

Arthur and his hapless lackey Patsy spend the next two hours traipsing about the stage on imaginary horseback through the countryside, from castle to castle and through forests (sort of) searching for would-be knights to join the king’s round table.

The biggest problem seems to be that no one is aware of who Arthur is, neither are they aware of where England is – uh, like even though they are living in it. It seems folks of the realm weren’t too swift in the 11th Century. So, The Lady of the Lake, who gave Arthur his sword Excalibur and dubbed him king, shows up to explain everything to the recruits.

Then, in comes God – or at least his legs and feet, dangling from the stage ceiling – and announces that Arthur and his followers should search for the Holy Grail. Of course, this seems a bit of a problem for his accumulated knights because most of them can’t figure out what a grail is.

But they all sure can sing about it and other events which take place during the search along with a multitude of laughs, a swirl of costumes and dances.

Director Jon Douglas Rake leads his 20-odd actors (and some of them are really odd!) about the stage from set to set with alacrity, style and just plain fun at a galloping pace.

Music Director Jeffrey Stvrtecky guides the hoard to hitting the right notes at the right time and keeps his orchestra soft enough so the audience can hear the singers’ words.

Stvrtecky also leads the TMP Orchestra which includes August Giles (Samantha Rodahl, sub) on violin; Diz Carroll and Jenessa Stout on reeds; Mark Willis (Ashley Smith, sub) blowing French horn; Rick Leffler and John Stava, trumpets; Mick Crosby sliding trombone; dean Story on piano/synthesizer; Tim Nordstrom playing guitars; Olive Piocos on acoustic and electric bass; and Iris McBride on percussions and drums.

The massive, ever-changing set was brought to life by Dennis Kurtz. John Chenault does the lighting design; Cedric Leggin does sound design. Jocelyne Fowler is Costume Manager, who, aided by her assistants Kat Fresh, Shelley Kendall, Maila Neidlinger, Grace Stone and Margot Webb dress the hoard of knights and ladies in splendor. Angela Morgan is Stage Manager.

Rake has assembles one of his best ever casts. All have wonderful singing voices and are excellent dancers and they can even act! This is an unusual feat amongst singers and dancers – often the director must choose which is most important to his production; luckily, Rake didn’t have to settle for less than getting all three components from his cast to insure a solid show.

Derek Mesford is Tim the Enchanter, Guard 1 and Monk. Jeremy Force is Mayor, Guard 2 and Monk. These two engage in a funny, funny explanation banter from juxtaposed castle keeps during an opening scene – all with cockney dialects; very good and funny.

Andrew Fry shows his versatility with three roles, Brother Maynard; The Historian, who pops on and off stage to explain what’s happening or about to happen or already happened – in case you missed something; and as Prince Herbert’s Father, who is a typical worried parent trying to marry off his “girlie” son.

Gary Cambers ably does three roles, a brief Sir Not Appearing, The French Taunter and The Black Knight. Chambers has a side-splitting scene as the Black Knight when he challenges Arthur to a duel and becomes dismembered but refuses to admit defeat.

Josh Anderson is Sir Bors and Knight of Ni. When the collector of the dead – a common occurrence during the plague — goes through town with a cart crying “Bring out your dead,” Anderson proves as flexible as a rag doll as Not Dead Fred – they keep trying to knock him off, but Anderson hilariously insists in song that “I’m Not Dead Yet,” and keeps resurrecting himself.

Mauro Bozzo is the collector for the dead who becomes Sir Robin when he joins King Arthur. Bozzo makes Robin a stalwart knight who is just a little unsure of his task. As long as it includes singing and dancing, which Bozzo does both nicely, Robin is all for the quest.

Bruce Haasl is stunning as the handsome Sir Lancelot with a bit of a violent disposition. Lance works with Robin to collect the dead; they become knights at the same time, Lancelot because he loves the fighting and the loving, of which he gets a bit more than he recons for in the second act, which Haasl handles beautifully.

Nick Clawson is Sir Bedevete, Concorde and Dennis’s Mother. As Bedevete, he follows Arthur diligently. As Concorde, Clawson follows Lancelot as diligently; he is Lance’s aide. As Dennis’s mother (with an awful wig) Clawson is a feisty old broad who is apposed to her little boy joining Arthur’s knights because she and Dennis both deny that any king who has not been elected by the people has any legitimate right to rule. Clawson’s three characterizations are all good and very different.

Derek Hall is son Dennis, whom Arthur, with the help of The Lady of the Lake, convinces Dennis to join his knights and he becomes Sir Galahad. Now this show has been funny up to this point. Hall jumps the mark near the ceiling with his fantastic performance. Hall aces his character.

Jake Atwood, one of the most versatile triple-threat actors around town and much seen at TMP, plays three roles – Monk, Minstrel and Prince Herbert. Atwood is fine as Monk and Minstrel but when he dons his gossamer trappings and portrays Prince Herbert, the mansel in distress whose father has locked him in his tower to await his pending marriage to a woman who is definitely not for him, Atwood steals the show! And when he meets Sir Lancelot, the closet door swings wide and Herbert finds his true knight in shinning armor.

Trista Duval is glorious as The Lady of the Lake. Duval has an excellent voice and portrays the Lady as the beautiful, mysterious creature she is meant to be. The singer/actor is equal to any of the song styles for which the part calls.

Sam Barker is Patsy, the king’s Sancho Panza, and he fits the bill. Baker has made Patsy the “non-person” servant the ancient gentry always used and exploited but never recognized as being there. Baker is perfect for the role. The actor has assumed simple countenance and a subservient demeanor to prove his loyalty and love for his reagent. His voice is plaintive when it should be and raucous when appropriate. In a word, Baker is Patsy.

John Cooper is King Arthur. Cooper wears the role as though it were tailored for him. His rich baritone voice rings out through the theatre. When he announces “I am Arthur, King of the Britons,” it’s a surprise the men in the audience didn’t want to sit at his table. When Arthur sings “I’m All Alone,” the actor really believes there is no one else there, even Patsy, who shows so much hurt in his mind that his liege doesn’t recognize Patsy is always there.

“Spamalot” continues at Tacoma Musical Playhouse at 7116 Sixth Avenue, just east of Jackson, through April 9, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For reservations or more information, call the box office at (253) 565-6867 or go online to www.tmp.org.

“Spamalot” is a wonderfully entertaining show. It’s the fastest two hours (plus 15-minute intermission) you’ll laugh your way through. You won’t be whistling most of the tunes when you leave the theatre, because, unless you’re a real Monty Python freak, you’ve probably never heard most of them. But after you’ve seen this show, you’ll remember to “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” and remember it for a long, long time.