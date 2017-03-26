The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

8th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game

By Leave a Comment

Come March 29th several Police Officers from various agencies along with several Teachers/Administrators from local school districts will take to the hardwood floor in our 8th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball event. Every year we determine a local need/cause and ALL the proceeds from the event support this need.

Behind the Badge Logo

This year is no different. As you are aware this past November we lost another local officer in the line of Duty. Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez was a 17 year veteran of the Tacoma Police Department. On March 29th we here at Lakes High School in partners with Kiwanis of Clover Park will dedicate this evening to this officer and his memory.

In addition, partnering with “Behind the Badge” Foundation, all the proceeds will support several officers travel expenses this summer as they travel to Washington DC to place officer Gutierrez name and memory on the officers memorial.

Entrance is by donation only and several raffle baskets will be raffled off from local merchants and businesses.For more questions please contact 253-583-5550 or email bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *