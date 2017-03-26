8th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game

Come March 29th several Police Officers from various agencies along with several Teachers/Administrators from local school districts will take to the hardwood floor in our 8th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball event. Every year we determine a local need/cause and ALL the proceeds from the event support this need.

This year is no different. As you are aware this past November we lost another local officer in the line of Duty. Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez was a 17 year veteran of the Tacoma Police Department. On March 29th we here at Lakes High School in partners with Kiwanis of Clover Park will dedicate this evening to this officer and his memory.

In addition, partnering with “Behind the Badge” Foundation, all the proceeds will support several officers travel expenses this summer as they travel to Washington DC to place officer Gutierrez name and memory on the officers memorial.

Entrance is by donation only and several raffle baskets will be raffled off from local merchants and businesses.For more questions please contact 253-583-5550 or email bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.