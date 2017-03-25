U.P. City Council supports State legislation to rollback some Sound Transit taxes

At its March 20 meeting the U.P. City Council approved two resolutions expressing support for bills under consideration in Olympia that would change State law to reduce or eliminate some Sound Transit taxes.

The Sound Transit District is comprised of the western portions of Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties. In November of 2016, voters in Snohomish and King Counties approved the $54 billion Sound Transit Phase 3 tax increase, including increases in property tax, sales tax, and license tab fees. The proposition was rejected in University Place, and overall within Pierce County by more than 55 percent.

In spite of the rejection by Pierce County voters, the substantial population advantage of Seattle-King County meant that measure passed overall within the Sound Transit District. Regardless of their opposition to the measure, absent a change in State law, University Place and Pierce County residents will be required to pay the additional taxes.

Washington State Senate Bill 5817, if adopted, would allow unincorporated Pierce County, University Place and other cities in Pierce County to opt out of paying their portion of the $54 billion in new Sound Transit taxes which voters in University Place and Pierce County overall rejected.

In addition, current State law calculates taxes on vehicle value, including Sound Transit taxes, based on a depreciation formula which has no relationship to a vehicle’s actual resale value. The result is usually artificially high vehicle valuation resulting in higher taxes.

Washington State Senate Bill 5851, if adopted, requires vehicle taxes, including Sound Transit taxes, to be based on the published Kelley Blue Book or National Automobile Dealers Association vehicle values, rather than a State depreciation formula that is not related to a car’s actual resale value.

The City Council’s resolutions expressing support for Washington State Senate Bills 5817 and 5851 will be transmitted to State lawmakers in Olympia.