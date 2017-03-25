Tacoma HOV lane and ramp closures for March 27

TACOMA – Contractor crews working on the I-5 – SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project and the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have a series of overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled for northbound Interstate 5 near Exit #132 and Exit #133 starting Monday, March 27. The work for both projects involves paving and striping, which is weather dependent work. Drivers will follow signed detours during the overnight closures.

Beginning Monday, March 27, northbound I-5 Exit #132 to westbound State Route 16 will close during overnight hours so crews can install drainage crossings. Drivers will follow a signed detour. Closure hours are:

Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30: 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. each following day.

Saturday, April 1: 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m.

Sunday, April 2: 12:01 a.m. until 8 a.m.

In addition, all lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured to the collector/distributor lanes at Exit #133 during the overnight hours beginning Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31 from 11:59 p.m. until 4 a.m. each following day.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Port of Tacoma Road and L Street.

Ramp closures

Friday, March 24

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Monday, March 27

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, March 28

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, March 29

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, March 30

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This work is weather dependent.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This work is weather dependent.

Friday, March 31

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This work is weather dependent.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Weather has delayed the opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 167, part of the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project. If the forecast allows, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, March 31 through 4 a.m. Monday, April 3.

More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.