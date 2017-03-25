Hynes-Wilson to Lead Student & Enrollment Services

TACOMA, WASH. — The University of Washington Tacoma has named Mentha Hynes-Wilson as Vice Chancellor for Student & Enrollment Services.

“I’m delighted to be joining the UW Tacoma community,” said Hynes-Wilson. “I’m inspired by the university’s mission and can’t wait to work with the entire community to enrich the focus on student engagement and success.”

Hynes-Wilson most recently served as associate vice-president for student affairs at Salisbury University, a public bachelor’s- and master’s-granting university located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Prior to that, she was a student affairs leader at University of California San Diego, Princeton University, Smith College and University of Oregon.

Hynes-Wilson received a B.A. in ethnic studies from California State University Sacramento, and an M.Ed. in education policy, research and administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Mass. She is nearing completion of a Ph.D. in organizational leadership at University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

UW Tacoma Chancellor Mark Pagano said Hynes-Wilson “has an incredibly rich record of service and leadership with the institutions she has served and at the national level. She is a great fit for our campus and we are thrilled she will be joining us as we pursue our urban-serving mission.”

UW Tacoma Registrar Andrea Coker-Anderson, co-chair of the search committee that recommended Hynes-Wilson, said, “She brings to our campus a breadth of experiences in both public and private institutions, all with an extremely student-centered focus. She has a proven record of building bridges internally and externally.” Vice Chancellor Patrick Pow, search committee co-chair, said, “She has built a balanced set of knowledge, skills and experience, and has, in her own words, ‘a deep commitment to preparing students for leadership and service in a global society.’ “

Student & Enrollment Services provides current and future students with administrative and academic support services including admissions, financial aid, residential life, health and wellness, governance, orientation and peer advising, and organizations and recreation.

Hynes-Wilson will begin her new role as Vice Chancellor for Student & Enrollment Services starting July 2017, succeeding Karl Smith and Kathleen Farrell, who served as interim co-vice chancellors since 2016.