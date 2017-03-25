County Council to discuss proposed 2017 supplemental budget

The Pierce County Council will begin review and discussion of the proposed 2017 supplemental budget.

The Pierce County Council will hold a Committee of the Whole (COW) on Monday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Ordinance 2017-13, the proposed 2017 supplemental budget.

The meeting on Monday will focus on two main topics;

An update from the Pierce County Finance Department on the 2016 year-end financials.

A presentation by the Executive’s office on the supplemental budget requests.

Council is expected to hold additional Committees of the Whole to further discuss the proposed supplemental prior to referring it to the full council. Further COW meeting dates will be established at the meeting on March 27.

The ordinance being considered by the Pierce County Council proposes updates to the approved 2017 budget.

For more information on the budget please visit piercecountywa.org/budget2017.