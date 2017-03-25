Change a Life

Submitted by Tacoma Area Literacy Council

Become a volunteer tutor to an adult who wants to learn to read, write, and/or speak English. Tacoma Area Literacy Council, serving Pierce County, will hold its 3-day spring training workshop on April 5 & 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the final day of training on May 3 from 9:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. Training will be held at the Corinthian Masonic Center , 1005 W Pioneer Ave, Puyallup, WA 98371. For more information on how we match you with a student or to register for spring training call 253-272-2471 or register online at www.tacomaliteracy.org