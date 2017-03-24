Westside Story – MyLakewood311

Every day we hear complaints about government; local government, state government or Federal government. It may surprise you, but I have even been known to complain about government myself including writing an occasional article criticizing government actions.
Does government ever do anything right? Does government ever do anything to benefit a community’s citizens?
The answer is yes.
Some time ago, the City of Lakewood set up a citizen – city complaint communication system called MyLakewood311. A citizen can file a complaint about many problems in the city and can do so 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year (366 days during leap year). If you have something to complain about, it does not get any better than that.
Once the complaint is filed, MyLakewood311 tracks the problem-solving process to completion. The problem does not drop through the cracks. All complaints are monitored to be sure the problem is resolved.
I have submitted numerous complaints ranging from abandoned vehicles, illegal signs, damaged traffic signs (including missing stop signs), potholes, and overgrown vegetation knocking pedestrians off the sidewalk.
Today, for example, I noticed some irresponsible social misfit(s) had abandoned three items in the public right-of-way on the southwest corner of 76th St W and Orchard St W in the City of Lakewood.
Problem #1: Abandoned camp trailer with 1976 license tabs.
Problem #2: Abandoned shopping cart full of trash.
Problem #3: Abandoned or illegally parked horse trailer with 2015 license tabs.
The City of Lakewood has invested years of work in their attempt to motivate the owner of this corner property to bring the property into compliance with city code regulations. Ultimately the property was declared a derelict property and was abated.
The corner has been cleaned up for only a short while and now an unknown knucklehead tries to bring back the previous slum condition by trashing our city.
Just this evening I sent the city a MyLakewood311 a complaint using the app on my iPhone. I can see on my iPhone that my complaint is already marked “Submitted”. When city staff comes in tomorrow, they will process the complaint and start any required actions. They will report the progress on my iPhone app including informing me when the complaint is resolved.
The photo above shows the condition of the city right-of-way before my complaint was filed.
In most cases, it is illegal to store, abandon or dump property in the city right-of-way. When I worked in Lakewood, I was known as the Impound King. I removed or chased out of the city something close to 5,000 illegally stored, abandoned, dangerous or illegally parked vehicles. Many of the vehicles I tagged ended up in Parkland because unincorporated Pierce County showed no interest in the abandoned vehicle issue.
The city can ask a police officer, a Community Service Officer or a code officer to investigate the complaint. If the issue is confirmed, the officer can tag the vehicles warning anyone interested in the property that the vehicles are subject to impound at the owner’s expense.
Additionally, a Notice of Infraction (traffic ticket) can be issued for expired vehicle license tabs.
Hopefully, the matter is resolved before others think this is a good place to dump their unwanted property.
I will keep you informed as to the progress MyLakewood311 makes on this matter. If this complaint system works and I am confident it will, we can say something nice about our City of Lakewood government.
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
Actually, the location is Lakewood Dr W & 76th St W, just South if H & L Produce.
Joseph Boyle
Alan Hart says
This system is oriented toward those folks with cutting edge technology. They have again forgotten the technologically challenged who are still struggling with last century technology. That is, I do not have a ‘smart phone’, nor am I inclined to acquire the addiction. Furthermore, I would be willing to wager a cup of coffee that some of the phones using ‘311’ are driving while doing so, creating an unacceptable risk.
Joseph Boyle says
Dr. Hart,
While I understand your viewpoint, there is hope. Try calling the City of Lakewood direct at 253-589-2489 or feel free to stop by in person. The city provides free parking and I am confident will be happy to help you by phone, even flip phone, or in person.
As far as driving and dialing are concerned, I agree completely with you. I say, especially if there are other issues such as lane weaving or following too closely, ticket drivers for Negligent Driving and impound their car. There is no excuse other than dialing 911 for an emergency for other drivers to the rest of us at risk.
What I do is pull safely off the road. Snap some photos of the problem with my iPhone and then activate my MyLakewood311 phone app. After sending the city my concern, I am safely down the road without puting anyone at risk. In fact when I report a missing stop sign, I am actually using my app to save lives. This process takes only a matter of seconds.
While the system is not available to all, it certainly is a benefict to all, even those with flipphones. The Stop sign I report might save a flip phoner’s life.
Resepectfully,
Joseph Boyle
Joseph Boyle says
Dr. Hart,
One more comment. I wish to point out that our modern smart phones are a product of invention and science, including chemistry.
Yes, I love my addiction. My smart phone just confirmed the spelling of the word chemistry.
If you fail to experience the warm glow radiating from a sense of enlightenment or you do not feel comfortable mouthing the words, “You are right Joe. I get it now”, then the next coffee break is on me where this debate can rage on.
Joseph Boyle
Alan Hart says
Unfortunately the ‘warm glow’ is not in the infrared portion of the spectrum, so it does not produce much heat. Thank you for the City phone number. I am deeply saddened that the City does not publicize it as an option to ‘311’ for the technologically challenged (an unprotected minority).
I interpret your comments as conceding that some folks illegally use ‘311’ while driving, so you owe me a cup of mocha. I do not call 911 but use the non-emergency number because I try to not put myself in immediate fear of my well being (except trying to collect coffee from you).
Cheers,
Alan
Larry King says
Dr. Hart and I have much in common. We refuse to be drug backwards and upside down into the 21st century. If he is a medical doctor, he can take my appendix out any time. Also, Joe, that “warm glow” you feel may be an overheated battery in your smart phone. If it is in your pocket, put it behind a couple of bricks and maintain your distance. I worry about your safety.
Larry
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. King,
I recommend you not consider going under the knife with Dr. Hart. He is currently a chemistry professor with an industrial chemistry background.
Joseph Boyle
P.S. Mr. King, you were correct. My iPhone just exploded and burned the entire backside out of my blue jeans.
Joseph Boyle
Alan Hart says
Joe,
I suppose I watch a You tube video? I’ll google it! I could always practice on you. Really, they let cops draw blood, so why not?
Got an old razor blade I could borrow?
Cheers,
Alan