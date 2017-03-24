Stephanie Walsh to depart Lakewold Gardens after 16 years

By Kate Read, President, on behalf of Lakewold’s Board of Directors

With gratitude for over 16 years of service, The Friends of Lakewold announce the departure of Stephanie Walsh, its Executive Director. Under Walsh’s leadership, Lakewold Gardens has achieved numerous strategic goals continuing its development into a vibrant and important historic community asset. She has been an energetic ambassador to the community and in recent years has led the efforts on a successful Sunroom renovation, while securing almost $200,000 in grant funding for preservation and accessibility improvements.

“We are extremely appreciative of Stephanie’s dedicated service,” said Kate Read, President of the Friends of Lakewold Board of Directors. “Her knowledge of the Gardens and ability to engage the public will be missed. Her skill in advocating for Lakewold while keeping our mission as a top priority has opened doors to numerous partnerships. We look forward to continuing the spirit of her welcoming style.”

As Lakewold looks forward to its next quarter century of service, Stephanie leaves with many fond memories and a look to her own future. She reflects, “Leaving the gardens is bittersweet, but I’ve grown in tremendous ways, and am so grateful to depart surrounded by outstanding staff, the most caring of volunteers, supportive board members, and generous donors that believe as I have for the majority of my working life – these gardens are important to our future. I look forward to helping with the leadership transition and all of the amazing activity that my final spring season will bring. I hope to connect with numerous friends of the gardens, before my departure later this year.”

The Board of Directors is initiating a search for her replacement. Information on the application process can be acquired by contacting Carla Pelster at carla@lakewoldgardens.org. The deadline to apply is April 7, 2017.

Lakewold’s mission is to preserve and enhance Lakewold Gardens as a historic estate garden of world class distinction, offering each visitor an inspirational experience through growth and learning in a profoundly unique setting.